Academic activities resume at AAU, as ASUU, JAC suspend strike

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 8:52 pm


Ambrose Alli University

Ambrose Alli University, AAU

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Academic activities have resumed at Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, following the suspension of strike actions by the teaching and non-teaching unions in the University.
The Deputy Registrar/PRO of the University, Edward Aihevba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
He disclosed that both the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other non-teaching staff Unions under the umbrella of Joint Action Committee (JAC), all suspended their respective strike actions.
The suspension of the strike actions followed the signing of memoranda of understanding by the University’s interim management and the respective unions.
“This is to inform the University Community and the general public that following the signing of a Memorandum of Action (MOA) between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the University Management, the strike action by ASUU has been suspended, effective 31 May, 2021, and ASUU has consequently directed its members to return to work immediately.
“On Thursday 27 May 2021, after the signing of an MOU between Joint Action Committee (JAC) and the University Management, the non-teaching staff Unions suspended their strike and directed their members to return to work immediately.
“With all the Unions having suspended their strike actions, activities in the University have now returned to normal,” the statement said.
It therefore urged all members of the University to go about their normal duties, as academic and other activities now continues without interruption.
It would be recalled that the various unions had been locked in protracted and bitter dispute with ASUU and other unions, culminating in the suspension of teaching activities by ASUU over two months ago.

