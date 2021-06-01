Alleged banditry: Gov Matawalle suspends emir, district head

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 3:58 pm


By Ishaq Zaki
Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the suspension of the Emir of Dansadau, Hussaini Umar, as well as the District Head of Nasarawa Mailayi, Bello Wakkala with immediate effect.
The suspension is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Malam Zailani Bappa.
The governor further directed the District Head of Dansadau, Alhaji Nasiru Muhammad Kudu to oversee the affairs in Dansadau emirate.
Matawalle also approved the constitution of a high-powered committee to investigate the activities of the suspended traditional rulers.
The Committee members are rtd DIG Mohohammed Tsafe, Chairman, Yusuf Kanoma, representing Maru North and Ibrahim Tukur, representing Bakura constituency in the state assembly
Other members are Sheikhs Ahmad Kanoma, Abdullahi Dalla, Kabir Maru while Mr Abdurrashid Haruna will serve as secretary.
Matawalle reiterated that the order given to security agencies to effectively implement the presidential order to shoot any bandit, person or group caught with guns, is still in place.

