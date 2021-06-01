Anglican Bishop opposes secession, advocates restructuring

A clergyman, Rt. Rev. Steven Kayode Akobe, who is also Bishop of Kabba Anglican Diocese, has proffered solutions to the myriad of problems confronting the nation.

He joined those calling for a comprehensive restructuring of the country.

AAkobe made this known during the 2nd session of the 9th synod and 25th anniversary celebration of the diocese at the Cathedral Church of St Andrew , Kabba.

The cleric who said division of the country as being clamoured for by a section of the country was not an option said there was a need for proper amendment of the 1999 constitution.

He stressed that after 60 years of Independence and nothing was actually working in the country, there was need for stakeholders to chart a way forward.

Akobe called on the political class to stop using ethno-religious factors to divide Nigerians for their selfish political gains.

He urged the Federal Government to diversify the economy, prioritise private sector and infrastructural developments as well as pump money into agriculture to provide ,just as he said there should be an end to incessant and unnecessary loan taking from the World Bank.

He averred that Nigeria infrastructural facilities are grossly inadequate and overstressed.

The Bishop also spoke at length on the synod theme which is ” We are God’s people, chosen for a purpose” ,John 15:9-17.

The Most Rev Emmanuel Egbunu, Archbishop of Lokoja Province and The Rt Rev Makus Dogo, Bishop of Kano Diocese gave the homilies at the Sunday and opening services respectively.

People who have contributed immensely to the development of the diocese were conferred with awards.