Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of Gen Yahaya as new COAS

Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of Gen Yahaya as new COAS

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 1:18 pm


The new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya

The new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya

By Naomi Sharang

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate seeking its confirmation of Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Buhari’s request is contained in a letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read during Tuesday’s plenary.

The letter reads: I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“His CV is herewith attached. It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.

“Please accept Distinguish Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Farouk’s nomination is coming after the death of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

Attahiru and 10 others died in an ill-fated NAF aircraft near Kaduna International Airport on May 21.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Buhari on May 27, appointed Yahaya as the COAS after the demise of the former COAS, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others in a military plane crash in Kaduna.

Yahaya, a member of the 37th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy was until his appointment, the Theatre Commander, Operation Had in Kai, an outfit for counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the North East.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Quadri Aruna: ITTF confirmed his qualification for the rescheduled 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. 3 mins ago

    ITTF confirms Aruna’s qualification for Tokyo 2020
    Moghalu: to run for presidency in 2023 1 hour ago

    Moghalu: Why I will run for presidency in 2023
    NECO Registrar, Prof. Obioma killed 3 hours ago

    NECO boss, Prof. Obioma assassinated in Minna
    Right: Wike at the event 4 hours ago

    Why I will not establish new university in Rivers -Wike
    A Smoker: WHO says smokers face higher risk of contracting diseases 5 hours ago

    Smokers face 50% higher risk of developing COVID-19, other diseases – WHO
    Matawalle: sacks commissioners, others 5 hours ago

    Gov Matawalle sacks Zamfara SSG, Commissioners, others
    Joe Biden: urges Americans to stop systemic racism 5 hours ago

    Biden urges Americans to root out systemic racism
    Charles R. Larson 5 hours ago

    Charles R. Larson: The American who fell in love with Africa and never looked back