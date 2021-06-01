Obaseki taunts Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu, calls them tricksters

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has taunted the immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the party’s candidate in the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, over the congratulatory messages they sent to him on Monday.

Obaseki who faulted the congratulatory messages while addressing a large crowd of supporters at the Ring Road in Benin, wondered why they simply sent the messages to him through the internet.

He noted that if the opposition leaders were really serious about their congratulatory messages, they should have printed them on their letter-headed papers, with their signatures on them, rather than posting it on the internet.

The event was organized to celebrate his victory at the Supreme Court last Friday.

According to him, “Edo will never fall for such cheap messages called congratulatory letter, they are not serious. Na today we do election, na today we win? They are full of tricks.

“The APC in Abuja is being run just like what they did in Edo when they were in power in Edo state. There is problem in Nigeria. The country has money but until we change our mindset that tax payers money must be used to work for the people and not for very few, we have to pray that what happened in Edo will not happen in Abuja.

“The only party that has the right people for the job is the Peoples Democratic Party, come 2023. Forward ever, backward never, Edo must move forward,” he added.