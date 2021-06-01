Gov Matawalle sacks Zamfara SSG, Commissioners, others

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 8:53 am


By Ishaq Zaki

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has sacked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Bala Bello and all 23 commissioners with immediate effect.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser Public Enlightenment, media and Communications, Malam Zailani Bappa.

The governor also approved the sack of his Chief of Staff rtd. Col. Bala Mande and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr Bashir Maru.

The governor also approved the removal of all Chairmen and members of the state Commissions and Boards of various agencies.

Matawalle ordered the sacked commissioners to hand-over affairs of their ministries to their respective Permanent Secretaries, except that of the Ministry of Security and Home Affairs which will be overseen by DIG rtd. Mohammed Tsafe.

The Chairmen of dissolved boards, he said, are to hand-over to the most senior directors.

“The Head of Service will oversee the Office of the Secretary to the State Government,” He said.

