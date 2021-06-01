IPOB celebrates ‘success’ of stay- at- home directive

Richard Elesho

Following the general adherence to its sit at home order, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has commended the governments and people of the South-east, South-south and nearby communities for success of the Biafra Day.

Mazi Nnamidi Kanu, had in a social media broadcast on Monday morning praised Governors of the affected states for not disrupting adherence to the order. Similarly, Spokesperson of the group, Mr. Emma Powerful in a statement on Monday evening praised the people for making the exercise a huge success.

Powerful said: “We immensely thank the people of Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Anambra, Abia, Delta, Imo, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Kogi States as well as Igbanke, Idoma and Igede people for being part of the success story. We equally extend our appreciation to our brothers and sisters in Ambazonia for their wonderful support.

“We cannot thank the Biafran Diaspora community for their inestimable contributions in our struggle for independence. Biafrans in the Diaspora did us proud on Sunday, May 30 when they trooped out in their thousands to celebrate Biafra Day in their respective host countries. We are very proud of you all.

“Above all, we are grateful to the Almighty God, Chukwu Okike Abiama for making the exercise peaceful and hitch-free. We are peace lovers and will continue to push for our freedom peacefully.

“The huge success recorded in the sit-at-home order has further demonstrated that with unity we can actualise Biafra sooner than expected.

“We, therefore, encourage all Biafrans to remain resolute in our struggle for self-determination which is our fundamental right,”

Earlier, Kanu, had effusively praised Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra State; his Enugu State counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State for taking actions that made the celebration peaceful.

Kanu hailed the courage of Gov. Obiano in building a cenotaph in memory of fallen Biafra heroes.

He also commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for releasing members of Zionist Biafra group crammed into detention and saluted Gov. Ikpeazu for “speaking truth to power” when he declared on Sunday night that Abia traders would not be forced to open their shops, if they chose not to do so. He welcome Gov. Umahi’s late decision not to derail the order.

He said “maybe they are beginning to repent but I don’t want to be quick in saying they have repented until I’m sure they have. If they have repented, that will be nice for us all”.

It would be recalled that the IPOB leader had declared the last day of May as Biafra Day, to commentate those who have died from the struggle for the actualisation of Biafra Republic since 1976.