LG poll: Lagos APC speaks on result of primaries

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 2:04 pm


APC: disowns results of LG primaries circulating on social media

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, on Tuesday, distanced itself from Saturday’s outcome of its primary election currently circulating on some social media platforms.

The APC described the results as fake, while urging  the general public, especially party members, to disregard them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that  some unverified results of the APC primary election are circulating in some sections of the social media.

Reacting to the development, the APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, told  NAN who sought authenticity of the results presently  circulating on the social media, that the results were fictitious and misleading.

Oladejo said, “The publication of fake and unverified results can heat up the polity unnecessarily. It is unprofessional and unethical. Patience remains a virtue in every calling.

“Please, disregard these results. They are not authentic,” he said.

The ruling party on Saturday conducted an open secret ballot primaries across wards in the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The election was aimed at  selecting its chairmanship and councillorship flag-bearers, ahead of the July 24 council poll.

The primary election was, however, not without some hitches, as there were reported cases of disruption, violence and ballot box snatches in some wards.

The results of the primaries, therefore, are still being expected to be announced at the APC state Secretariat, 48 hours after the exercise.

