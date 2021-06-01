Man, 42, in police net for rape in Ogun

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 8:14 am


John Daniel: arrested for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 30-yr-old lady

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

A 42-yr-old man, John Daniel, have been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 30-yr-old shop seeker.

The suspect was arrested, following a complaint lodged at Sango Ota divisional headquarters of the police, by the victim (name withheld). She reported that she went in search of a shop to rent for her business at about 6 pm, when she met the suspect, who told her that he has a container kept in his care by somebody, which she can use as a shop.

The suspect, there and then asked her to follow him to where the container was. On getting to his house, the suspect asked the victim to sit down, for him to call the owner of the container.

But, surprisingly, the suspect suddenly locked the door, and brought out a screwdriver and a bottle with which he threatened her to undress. She stated further that she was forcefully raped after being beaten mercilessly.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Sango Ota CDP Godwin Idehai detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested. The bottle and screwdriver were also recovered as exhibits.

The victim was taken to hospital by the police for treatment . The suspect has confessed to the commission of the crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has directed the transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

