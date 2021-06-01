NECO boss, Prof. Obioma assassinated in Minna

The Registrar of the National Examinations Council, Professor Godswill Obioma has been killed by some yet to be identified gunmen.

Obioma was reportedly killed in his residence on Monday evening.

Elizabeth, the wife of the deceased told journalists that his husband was killed in his residence in Minna, the capital of Niger State where the headquarters of NECO is located.

“The assassins came in and killed him and left without taking anything,” an online news portal, Peoples Gazette quoted Elizabeth as telling it by telephone on Tuesday morning.

She added that her husband had just returned to Minna from a trip to Abuja when the armed men, invaded their compound and killed him.