Rude shock awaits those promoting insurrection, burning national assets – Buhari

Rude shock awaits those promoting insurrection, burning national assets – Buhari

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 11:36 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Buhari

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that rude shock awaits those unpatriotic elements promoting insurrection and burning critical national assets across the country.

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, in a statement said Buhari gave the warning after he received briefing from Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the State House, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Yakubu briefed the president on series of attacks on facilities of the electoral body round the country.

Buhari said: “I receive daily security reports on the attacks, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail.

“Insecurity in Nigeria is now mentioned all over the world. All the people who want power, whoever they are, you wonder what they really want.

“Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time.”

The president recalled that he visited all the 36 states of the country before the 2019 election, “and majority of the people believed me, and the election proved it”.

He however promised to continue leading the country in accordance with Constitutional provisions.

He said those misbehaving in certain parts of the country were obviously too young to know the travails and loss of lives that attended the Nigerian civil war.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.

“We are going to be very hard sooner than later.”

The president said the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police had been changed, “and we will demand security from them”.

On the dangers posed to future elections by the burning of INEC facilities, Buhari said he would give the electoral commission all it needed to operate, “so that no one would say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term.

“There will be no excuse for failure. We’ll meet all INEC’s demands.”

Earlier in his briefing, Yakubu said that, so far, there had been 42 cases of attacks on INEC offices nationwide, since the last general election.

“The 42 incidents so far occurred in 14 states of the federation for a variety of reasons.

“Most of the attacks happened in the last seven months, and they are unrelated to protest against previous elections.

“From the pattern and frequency of the most recent attacks, they appear to be targeted at future elections,’’ he said.

According to Yakubu, the intention of the anarchists is to incapacitate the commission, undermine the nation’s democracy and precipitate a national crisis.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    39 mins ago

    FG extends new passport regime by 1 week
    L-R: Pro-Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Hon. Iche Ndu; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Don Baridam, during the groundbreaking of the Etche campus of the Rivers State University at Abara-Etche on Tuesday. 1 hour ago

    Wike to Nigerians: Why APC should be rejected in 2023
    Dr. Tony Aziegbemi: Allegedly forced to step aside as Edo PDP Chairman 1 hour ago

    Edo PDP crisis worsens, chairman forced to step aside
    L-R: Pic 1& 2: Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives Chairman, Lagos, Ogun and Oyo Centers, Hon. (Barr) Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Speaker, House of Representatives, RT. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Member, House of Representatives ,Hon. Jimi Benson during the South West Zonal Public Hearing Lagos Center (Lagos, Oyo and Ogun states ) held at the Marrriot Hotel, Joel Ogunnaike Street; GRA Ikeja, Lagos State on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 (NAN). 2 hours ago

    Again, Sanwo-Olu justifies need for ‘Special Economic Status’ for Lagos
    3 hours ago

    Contractors working to revive grazing reserves in 21 states – FG
    3 hours ago

    75 companies bid for concession of 12 federal highways
    Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State: 3 hours ago

    Forgery: Plateau Govt sacks 532 workers
    Governor Okowa of Delta State 3 hours ago

    Okowa berates critics of Southern Governors’ Asaba Declaration