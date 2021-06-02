Breaking: Gunmen shoot Gov. Ortom’s security aide dead in Jos

Christopher Odega, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police and Senior Special Assistant to Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom on Security has been killed by yet to be identified gunmen in Jos, the capital of Benue State.

A report by The Nation said “he was shot in the chest several times by gunmen” in Jos, capital of neighbouring Plateau State.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau Police Command confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

He said that the incident occurred at a restaurant in Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

He further said that the incident occurred on May 31 at about 8:30 p.m.

“On a sad note we received an ugly report of the death of retired AIG Christopher Dega.

“He was shot dead by three yet to be identified gunmen in an isolated restaurant at Bukuru, Jos.

“He arrived in Jos from Makurdi on the same date at about 7:30 p.m.

“From the investigation so far, it appeared that he was trailed and later shot,” he said.

Ogaba said that some suspects in connection with the murder had been arrested.

He also also said that the command had commenced investigation into the occurrence.

AIG Dega served as Commissioner of Police in Borno and Edo states.

He hailed from Katsina Ala local government area in Benue State.

Updated.