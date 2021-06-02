‘He was trailed and later shot’ – Police speak on how Ortom’s aide was killed in Jos

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 1:25 pm


The Police in Plateau has explained how retired AIG Christopher Dega, Senior Special Assistant on Security to Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue was killed in Jos, the state capital, by yet to be identified gunmen.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau Police Command who revealed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos also said contrary to reports in public domain, Odega was killed last Monday.
According to him, Odega was shot dead by three yet to be identified gunmen in an isolated restaurant at Bukuru, Jos.
He further said that the incident occurred on May 31 at about 8:30 p.m.
“On a sad note we received an ugly report of the death of retired AIG Christopher Dega.
“He was shot dead by three yet to be identified gunmen in an isolated restaurant at Bukuru, Jos.
“He arrived in Jos from Makurdi on the same date at about 7:30 p.m.
“From the investigation so far, it appeared that he was trailed and later shot,” he said.
Ogaba said that some suspects in connection with the murder had been arrested.
He also also said that the command had commenced investigation into the occurrence.

