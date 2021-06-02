‘He was trailed and later shot’ – Police speak on how Ortom’s aide was killed in Jos

The Police in Plateau has explained how retired AIG Christopher Dega, Senior Special Assistant on Security to Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue was killed in Jos, the state capital, by yet to be identified gunmen.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau Police Command who revealed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos also said contrary to reports in public domain, Odega was killed last Monday.

According to him, Odega was shot dead by three yet to be identified gunmen in an isolated restaurant at Bukuru, Jos.

He further said that the incident occurred on May 31 at about 8:30 p.m.