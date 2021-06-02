Kogi: Uncertainty over alleged abduction of 5 herdsmen

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A radical departure from what has become a common narrative, of criminal Herdsmen being fingered in kidnappings across the country happened on Sunday in Kogi State. That day five Fulani Herdsmen were reportedly abducted in Kontonkarffe area of the State.

A resident of the community simply identified as Saidu, said the incident happened around 1.am while the victims were in a transit camp in the town.

Saidu explained that, “They were coming from the East with their cows and on getting to Ohizi, it was night, so they erected huts to pass the night when the kidnappers came and abducted five of them,” adding that, “Their cows are still at the camp.”

A member of the vigilantes who spoke with Daily Trust reporter on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident. It was not clear if the kidnappers have made contacts with families of the victims.

When contacted, the spokesman of the police in Kogi, ASP Williams Ovye Ayah, said he was not aware of the incident, and promised that he would find out and get back to our reporter.

The News reports that in recent times, there have been isolated cases of kidnappings in the State, with Governor Yahaya Bello reiterating that security of lives and properties remain his top priority.