Ebikibina Ogborodi appointed NECO Acting Registrar

Ebikibina Ogborodi appointed NECO Acting Registrar

Thursday, June 3, 2021 4:38 pm


By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO), has approved the appointment of Mr Ebikibina Ogborodi as the Acting Registrar/Chief Executive of the council.

The approval is contained in a statement signed by Mr Azeez Sani, the council’s Head of Information and Public Relations Division on Thursday in Abuja.

Ogborodi’s appointment followed the death of Prof. Godswill Obioma, NECO’s Registrar on Monday after a brief illness.

Until his appointment, Ogborodi was the Director, Special Duties in the council.

Sani said that the governing board endorsed the appointment of the acting registrar at its emergency meeting on Wednesday.

He added that Ogborodi was appointed as he was the most senior director in the council, adding that all activities of the council would continue as earlier planned.

Ogborodi hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

He obtained his first degree from University of Jos in 1986 and a master’s degree in Learning Disability from the same university in 1999.

The acting registrar joined the service of NECO in 1999 and had served in different capacities.

He was also a former Acting Director, Examination Development Department, Acting Director, Office of the Registrar, Director, General Services and Director, Human Resource Management among others. (NAN)
FAK/JEY/EEE

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Government Should Make Provision of Housing a Social Service -FUTA Don
    19 mins ago

    My wedding day
    34 mins ago

    Two persons shot dead in pirates’ attack in Rivers
    43 mins ago

    Professor Soyinka denounces fake WhatsApp
    55 mins ago

    Ethiopia mandates AU COVID-19 pass for entry, exit
    Lai Mohammed: condemns alleged fake tweet by Odinkalu 1 hour ago

    Lai Mohammed slams Odinkalu over alleged fake tweet
    Force PRO holding up one of the locally manufactured AK-47s 2 hours ago

    I have fabricated, sold 180 Ak-47s in 3 years – Jos man, Joe Micheal
    Gen Togun (rtd): Oyo Amotekun boss 2 hours ago

    Defend yourselves against invaders, Togun tells Southwest people