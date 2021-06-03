Four policemen, 3 others killed by bank robbers in Osun

By Olajide Idowu

The Police Command in Osun says efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspected armed robbers that killed four of its officers and three others in an attempted banks robbery in Ikire and Apomu Towns on Wednesday.

SP Yemisi Opalola, the Command Spokesperson, said in a statement on Thursday in Osogbo, that two police officers and two special constables were killed during the robbery attacks.

Mr Wale Olokode, the state Commissioner of Police, had earlier confirmed the incident.

Opalola, also said that three civilians were also killed by strayed bullets during the incident.

She gave the names of the police officers that lost their lives as ASP Osho Oluranti, Insp. Lekan Olalere, while the names of the two police special constables were Oladeni Olalekan and Oyedeji Muyideen.

Opalola also gave the names of the three civilians that were killed during the robbery as Toheeb Oyebola, Temilorun Adebiyi and one other male person, whose identity has yet to be made known.

She added that the armed robbers, who were about 35 in number, came to the towns in five vehicles and simultaneously attacked Ikire Divisional Police Headquarters and the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) stationed at Ikoyi Town with explosive devices.