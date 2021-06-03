Insecurity: Again, Fr. Kukah pillories government

Thursday, June 3, 2021 2:33 pm


Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah

By Richard Elesho

President Muhammodu Buhari and Governors should reverse their inauguration vows and tell every Nigerian to take care of his or her own security, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Dr. Mathew Hassan Kukah has suggested.

He gave the suggestion while accusing Nigerian leaders of lacking blood in their hearts.

Kukah spoke in Kaduna where he gave the homily at the burial of late Rev Fr. Alphosus Yasshim Bello at Our Lady of Apostles Catholic Church, Independence Way, according to Daily Trust.

Fr. Alphonsus was murdered by suspected bandits on 21st May, 2021 in Katsina. He was kidnapped alongside Rev Fr Joseph Keke, but the gunmen later killed him.

According to Kukah, “Those who govern us are allowing this killing of citizens in their innocency because they have no blood in their hearts. There is nowhere in the whole world where barbarity and killings of human lives as being manifested in Nigeria of today.

“There is no where citizens can be slaughtered in the whole world without the government showing empathy and concern. The continuous barbaric slaughter and murder of our people in their innocency suggest that our beautiful Presidential Villa, National Assembly, government houses are not evidence of civilization.

“How did Nigeria come to this tragic situation? We know who they are, who they believed in and where their inspiration comes from. The government have never declared the kidnappers to be a terrorist ambiguity about those who are killing our peoples group.

“There is no  and why they are doing so and where their inspiration comes from. We hear and live with stories of complicity at the highest level. We as Christians can only rely on the faithful word of God,” he said.

He queried, “Is it possible that you have a country where people have sworn with Qur’an and Bible to uphold the principle of governance, that they will do everything within their power to protect and defend the integrity of Nigerians and suddenly we are where we are today?

“I think the President and governors of Nigeria should address Nigerians and say, ‘fellow Nigerians, I have sworn that I will not protect you from foreign invaders, kidnappers and being killed.You are on your own. Your security is in your own hands. Keeping you safe is not our immediate priority.

“Foreign bandits or anyone can come at will, kill, loot, rape, kidnap and murder you. They can wipe out your communities; destroy your homes, your farmlands, property. They can kidnap or murder your children at will. They can rustle your cattle. If they kidnap your children, wives or husbands, we will consider you criminals for negotiating for their release.

“We are preparing a law that could see you go to jail for 15 years for this heinous crime against your fatherland,” he said.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayer, saying that God will lead them out of the tragic situation.

