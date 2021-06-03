Professor Soyinka denounces fake WhatsApp

Thursday, June 3, 2021 4:14 pm


 

Professor Wole Soyinka

Professor Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Laureate, has denounced the fake WhatsApp posting on the Yoruba state agitation being attributed to him.  Once again, he requests the public to ignore the utterances of “those contemptible interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and thus take to Identity Theft for the furtherance of their views.”

For a start, Wole Soyinka, according to his press statement, “does not participate in Facebook, Tweet, Blog, WhatsApp or other offerings of the Social Media. Any views that he wishes to express on national and other issues routinely go through the print media”

