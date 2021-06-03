Why Trump shut down his blog

Why Trump shut down his blog

Thursday, June 3, 2021 10:11 am


 

Trump

 

Donald Trump, United Sates former president who would go down as the world leader who spent most of his time on social media, especially Twitter, has shut down his blog permanently. This happened just one month after he launched it.
“From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” was, according to a report by globalcirculate.com, launched after Twitter and Facebook banned Trump from their social media platforms. All evidence of its existence has, according to the report, been removed from the internet.

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on. Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing,” Trump’s advisor, Jason Miller, told American broadcaster CNBC.
The report has it further: “The blog did not garner as much attention as the ex-president had hoped and was a failure compared to the millions he reached via his favourite platform Twitter, before he was ousted from it for making false accusations about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

In May, the New York attorney general’s office said their investigation into Trump’s Organisation is now a criminal inquiry.

A spokesman for the state’s top prosecutor, Letitia James, said the enquiry is now “in a criminal capacity” and was “no longer purely civil.”

James scrutinised the former president’s financial dealings before he came into power, however, the Trumps have denied any wrongdoing and claim that the inquiry, which is being carried out by a Democratic prosecutor, is a political vendetta

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Bishop Kukah explodes: Nigerian leaders lack empathy!
    Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio: asked to be proactive in the inauguration of the board 3 hours ago

    NDDC: Youth group warns of resumption of hostilities in Niger Delta
    3 hours ago

    Plant diseases rob global economy of $220bn annually – UN study
    Police: Go after killers of its personnel in Osun failed bank robbery 4 hours ago

    Four policemen, 3 others killed by bank robbers in Osun
    5 hours ago

    Message to Nnamdi Kanu and my Igbo brothers
    Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu: Club owners beg him to allow them to resume business 10 hours ago

    Lagos in Talks with Facebook, Google to Deliver Biggest Tech Hub in Yaba
    11 hours ago

    Bayelsa govt disowns Gov. Diri’s aide arrested by DSS
    11 hours ago

    Buhari to launch FG/UN 12-month job fellowship for 20,000 graduates annually- Osinbajo