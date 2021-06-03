Why Trump shut down his blog

Donald Trump, United Sates former president who would go down as the world leader who spent most of his time on social media, especially Twitter, has shut down his blog permanently. This happened just one month after he launched it.

“From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” was, according to a report by globalcirculate.com, launched after Twitter and Facebook banned Trump from their social media platforms. All evidence of its existence has, according to the report, been removed from the internet.

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on. Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing,” Trump’s advisor, Jason Miller, told American broadcaster CNBC.

The report has it further: “The blog did not garner as much attention as the ex-president had hoped and was a failure compared to the millions he reached via his favourite platform Twitter, before he was ousted from it for making false accusations about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

In May, the New York attorney general’s office said their investigation into Trump’s Organisation is now a criminal inquiry.

A spokesman for the state’s top prosecutor, Letitia James, said the enquiry is now “in a criminal capacity” and was “no longer purely civil.”

James scrutinised the former president’s financial dealings before he came into power, however, the Trumps have denied any wrongdoing and claim that the inquiry, which is being carried out by a Democratic prosecutor, is a political vendetta