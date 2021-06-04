Buhari presides over meeting of Police Council

Friday, June 4, 2021 12:55 pm


By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the meeting of the Police Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those in attendance of the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Chairman of the Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Others physically attending the meeting are the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Ministers of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi  Interior, Ra’uf Aregbesola, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello and the Chairman Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith.

NAN reports that the acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba was also sighted at the venue of the meeting but not part of the deliberations.

NAN reliably learnt that the meeting might confirm the appointment of the acting I-G today.

President Buhari had on April 6 appointed Usman Baba as acting the Inspector General of Police.

Baba was a Deputy Inspector General of Police before his promotion.

