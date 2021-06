Education key to ending insecurity in Nigeria – Obasanjo

Richard Elesho

Former Nigerian President and elderstateman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said education holds the long term key to getting the country out of her present security and economic woes, both of which have turned her into a land flowing with bitterness and sadness.

Obasanjo spoke on Thursday at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital during the presentation of a book, by Femmy Carenna, titled “The Man, The General and The President.”

According to Channels Tv, the former President said the current and challenges besetting the nation run contrary to the dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers and what God destined the country to be.

Obasanjo said, “My prayer is that all of us will have something to contribute to making this country what God has created it to be – a land flowing with milk and honey.

“Right now, it is a land flowing with bitterness and sadness; that is not what God wants this country to be. We must change the narrative; we must talk to ourselves in the civilized language. There is nowhere you go in this country that you will not see geniuses in any section of the country. So, why should we look down on ourselves?” he said.

Speaking on how to set Nigeria on the right track, the former President said education must take the forefront and must be accorded its rightful position to reduce the numbers of out-of-school pupils which at the moment is put at about 14 million.