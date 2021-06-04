EFCC arrests 44 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested 44 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

The suspects, who were arrested during different operations in some parts of Lagos State between June 1, 2021 and June 3, 2021, are Abiodun Amos Akanni, Afolabi Babatunde Damilare, Animasaun Oluwasegun Olamide, Ayeleso Dolapo Elijah, Bankole Moses Oyeyemi, Eromosele Jeremiah, Kayode Azeez Oluwatimileyin, Kolawole Olaoluwa Adeleye, Makanjuola Ahmed Gbolahan, Nwike Monday Nnamdi, Odunsi Oluwaseun Elijah, Ogundele Kamarudeen Ishola, Olalekan Bolarinwa Lateef, Pelumi Adebayo Kafidipe, Peter Pius, Samuel Ayoola Samson, Sobakin Kabir Oluwaseun, Timileyin Damilare John, Yusuf Quadri Olamilekan and Ayobami Olakayode.

Others are: Olujimi Damilola, Ajibola Damilare, Ogunsola Olalekan, Sulaimon Semiu, Olamilekan Oyewole, Moruf Akadri, Akari Ajibola, Akari Moshood, Olowu Adeyemi, Ogunjobi Moyosore, Shotayo Toyeeb, Oladeji Mayowa, Tolulope Alatishe, Olanrewaju Lukman, Oluwaseyi Eritosi, Victor Olaniyan, Adio Oluwaseun Temidayo, Abubakar Yakan Adeshina, Adeogun Abdulganiu John, Adekanye Mayowa Gbenga, Lawal Musa Ozovehe, Akinwumi Oluwaseun Olusegun, Lawal Taiwo Samson and Temidayo Onikoyi Abdulbaki.

They were arrested following credible intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include cars, mobile phones and laptop computers.

The suspects will be charged to court soon as soon as investigations are completed.