Four killed in Police gun-battle with hoodlums in Imo

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Four hoodlums were killed in a gun battle between them and the police which lasted for about 40 minutes in Orji, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

Imo Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, said this in a statement issued in Owerri on Friday.

Police spokesman, SP Bala Alkana who issued the statement added that the police were on the trail of those who escaped from the gun battle.

“Peace has been restored in Orji area by a combined team of the police and those of other supporting security agencies.

“Three persons were killed by the gunmen who blocked Orji Flyover and started shooting at people. Cause of the shooting is still not clear; investigation has however, commenced,’’ he stated.

He added that the hoodlums had killed three persons in the area before the police arrived at the scene.

Alkana added that Special Forces intercepted the gang on the Orji Flyover riding in a blue Toyota Hilux van and a white bus.

He stated that the gun battle between the police and the hoodlums lasted for about 40 minutes before the latter bowed to superior fire power.

“The peace loving people of Imo should continue to support the police with credible information on the movements and activities of criminal gangs in their neighbourhoods.

“Together we can continue to keep Imo safe,’’ the commissioner was quoted as saying. (NAN)