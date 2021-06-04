Four killed in Police gun-battle with hoodlums in Imo

Four killed in Police gun-battle with hoodlums in Imo

Friday, June 4, 2021 1:14 pm


Police: kill four hoodlums after gun battle in Imo

Police: kill four hoodlums after gun battle in Imo

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Four hoodlums were killed in a gun battle between them and the police which lasted for about 40 minutes in Orji, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

Imo Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, said this in a statement issued in Owerri on Friday.

Police spokesman, SP Bala Alkana who issued the statement added that the police were on the trail of those who escaped from the gun battle.

“Peace has been restored in Orji area by a combined team of the police and those of other supporting security agencies.

“Three persons were killed by the gunmen who blocked Orji Flyover and started shooting at people. Cause of the shooting is still not clear; investigation has however, commenced,’’ he stated.

He added that the hoodlums had killed three persons in the area before the police arrived at the scene.

Alkana added that Special Forces intercepted the gang on the Orji Flyover riding in a blue Toyota Hilux van and a white bus.

He stated that the gun battle between the police and the hoodlums lasted for about 40 minutes before the latter bowed to superior fire power.

“The peace loving people of Imo should continue to support the police with credible information on the movements and activities of criminal gangs in their neighbourhoods.

“Together we can continue to keep Imo safe,’’ the commissioner was quoted as saying. (NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    APC: Unveils candidates for July 24 LG election in Lagos 9 mins ago

    Lagos APC announces names of candidates for July 24 LG polls (full list)
    President Muhammadu Buhari 37 mins ago

    Buhari presides over meeting of Police Council
    covid-19 3 hours ago

    U.S. health official dismisses Wuhan lab leak theory of COVID-19-media
    Gov Yahaya Bello: 4 hours ago

    2023: Yahaya Bello tackles ‘zoning’ advocates
    Adesina and President Buhari 4 hours ago

    ‘I suddenly remembered why I fell in love with the President’
    Olusegun Obasanjo 5 hours ago

    Education key to ending insecurity in Nigeria – Obasanjo
    File: The police on duty: Police neutralise bandits in Katsina 5 hours ago

    Six killed as security operatives foil gunmen attack in Katsina
    IPOB members in a demonstration 5 hours ago

    Keep off Bayelsa – Police, IYC warn IPOB members