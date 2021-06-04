Keep off Bayelsa – Police, IYC warn IPOB members

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Bayelsa State Police Command says it has uncovered plans by members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (lPOB), to set up cells in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mike Okoli, made the revelation in a statement released in Yenagoa on Thursday.

He also warned members of the public in the state to steer clear of any form of association with the outlawed group, as the command will not tolerate their activities in the state.

Okoli said available intelligence tothe command revealed the plans by some misguided elements but assured that police operatives in the state were on their trail and monitoring their activities.

The Police Commissioner maintained that the command would deal decisively with any person or group of persons that attempt to disrupt the prevailing peaceful security situation in the state.

Meanwhile, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), has sent a strong warning to members of IPOB to desist from holding any planned meeting in the state.

Chairman of the Central Zone of the IYC, Clever Inodu, in a statement, said the activities of IPOB is capable of breaching peace in the state if left unchecked.

He noted that the IYC would not permit any meeting of IPOB in the state even if they formally apply, stressing that Bayelsa will not be the place for them to push their secessionist agenda.

He said: “The attention of the leadership of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Central Zone has been drawn to alleged gathering of the IPOB in the State.

“Bayelsa State is among the states enjoying relative peace in the country, the activities of this group, if not checked, is capable of breaching the peace especially in view of the present fragile state of security in the nation”.

He warned leaders of IPOB not to test their resolve to keep the state peaceful and called on all hotel owners and event centres not to rent their halls or premises to members of the group or the property will be shut down.

Inodu said: “Ijaw nationality has been in existence even before the so called IPOB, I therefore, call on leaders of the IPOB to desist on any planned meeting in the state with the intent of spreading message of secessionist that is capable of breaching the existing peace and security in the state.