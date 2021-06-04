Six killed as security operatives foil gunmen attack in Katsina

Friday, June 4, 2021 8:45 am


File: The police on duty: Police neutralise bandits in Katsina

Richard Elesho

Not less than six persons, including five bandits were killed, while three women were kidnapped on Thursday, when a combined team of security operatives repelled about 200 gunmen who launched an attack on Tsaskiya village in Katsina State.

The spokesman of the state Police Command, Gambo Isah, in a statement said the bandits were on revenge mission in the community, according to This Day.

Isah, a superintendent of police, said the marauding bandits numbering over 200, armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the community, shooting sporadically where they killed one Rabe Bala and kidnapped three women.

He said: “On October 27, 2020, at about 04:00hours, based on credible intelligence, the command in collaboration with the military, succeeded in repelling coordinated attacks by bandits on a revenge mission to Tsaskiya community of Safana LGA.

“Bandits numbering over 200 armed with sophisticated weapons such as General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG) and AK 47 rifles, shooting sporadically, clandestinely attacked the village through three entry security barricades.

“In the spur of the moment, the teams engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and five suspected bandits were killed and many escaped with gun shots wounds. On the other hand, the hoodlums shot and killed one Rabe Bala, 30, a lunatic from the village. The hoodlums, while on their way out, kidnapped three women who ran into a nearby bush path for safety,” he said.

He explained that search parties were still combing the nearby bushes within the area with a view to recovering more dead bodies or arresting the injured bandits.

Katsina is of the state’s that have incessant attacks by gunmen.

