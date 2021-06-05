Appointment of aides: Obaseki’s administration redefining governance – Enabulele

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A former Chairman of Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State, Comrade Destiny Enabulele, has described the recent appointment of aides by Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, as a sign that good things to come.

Enabulele stated this while responding to the appointments of Hon. Iyoha Osaigbovo, as Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, and Hon. Jimoh Ijegbai as Deputy Chief of Staff in the office of the Deputy Governor.

Osaigbovo was a former lawmaker who represented Oredo East Constituency in the State House of Assembly, between 2015 and 2019, while Ijegbai served as Chairman of Owan west a local government area.

Ijegbai also served as commissioner in the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs and later, ministy of education, during Obaseki’s first term in office.

According to him, “Osaigbovo is a round peg in the round hole. His appointment is a sign of good things to come in the state. His contributions to debates in the State House of Assembly attest to this.

“With Osaigbovo and Ijegbai as his Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff respectively, this present administration is bringing dynamism and competence in governance to bare.

“The same could be said of Hon. Jimoh Ijegbai, a legal luminary with a proven track record of excellent service and has served in various capacities before his recent appointment.

“I congratulate Hon. Osaigbovo and Ijegbai on their well-deserved appointment, as I wish them a successful time in office, as they assist the Governor and his Deputy in steering the affairs of the state during the next three and half years,” Enabulele added.