Appointment of aides: Obaseki’s administration redefining governance – Enabulele

Appointment of aides: Obaseki’s administration redefining governance – Enabulele

Saturday, June 5, 2021 9:26 am


Gov. Obaseki of Edo State

Gov. Obaseki of Edo State

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
A former Chairman of Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State, Comrade Destiny Enabulele, has described the recent appointment of aides by Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, as a sign that good things to come.
Enabulele stated this while responding to the appointments of Hon. Iyoha Osaigbovo, as Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, and Hon. Jimoh Ijegbai as Deputy Chief of Staff in the office of the Deputy Governor.
Osaigbovo was a former lawmaker who represented Oredo East Constituency in the State House of Assembly, between 2015 and 2019, while Ijegbai served as Chairman of Owan west a local government area.
Ijegbai also served as commissioner in the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs and later, ministy of education, during Obaseki’s first term in office.
According to him, “Osaigbovo is a round peg in the round hole. His appointment is a sign of good things to come in the state. His contributions to debates in the State House of Assembly attest to this.
“With Osaigbovo and Ijegbai as his Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff respectively, this present administration is bringing dynamism and competence in governance to bare.
“The same could be said of Hon. Jimoh Ijegbai, a legal luminary with a proven track record of excellent service and has served in various capacities before his recent appointment.
“I congratulate Hon. Osaigbovo and Ijegbai on their well-deserved appointment, as I wish them a successful time in office, as they assist the Governor and his Deputy in steering  the affairs of the state during the next three and half years,” Enabulele added.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations 4 mins ago

    World Environment Day: Still time to reverse damage to ‘ravaged’ ecosystems, says UN chief
    Twitter : Nigerian government asks telecommunications operators to suspends access to the platform 10 mins ago

    Why we obeyed Nigerian govt’s order to suspend access to Twitter – Telecoms operators
    Igbo people of Southeast 13 mins ago

    Ohanaeze spits fire: Ndigbo not supporting secession, but security agents’ atrocities in Igboland must be probed
    2 hours ago

    Buhari’s Twitter ban unbecoming of a democratically elected president – Soyinka
    10 hours ago

    NLC petitions Buhari over El-Rufai’s impunity, threatens nationwide strike
    L-R: Chief of Judge Bayelsa State, Hon.Justice Kate Abiri; Chief Judge of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Simeon C. Amadi; Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Dapo Apata during the flag off of projects at the Nigerian Law School Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. 11 hours ago

    Wike seeks approval for Law school campus in Port Harcourt 
    Trump : suspended by Facebook for two years 12 hours ago

    Why we suspended Trump for 2 years – Facebook
    Jumoke Anifowose: Expelled by APC 12 hours ago

    Ondo APC expels Ajasin’s daughter, another party stalwart