Bandits kill 20 farmers, rustle cattle in Zamfara

The orgy of anarchy and senseless killings continued unabated in Zamfara State with the murder of over 20 persons, maiming of several others, and rustling of cattle by a rampaging set of bandits in two Local Government Areas, LGAs of the State.

The latest assault by the bandits was at two villages, Bardi and Gurkau both in Anka LGA killing about ten people.

According to a source in Anka, the bandits invaded the villages about 9pm Thursday evening and started shooting sporadically killing six people in Bardi village and four persons in Girkau village.

The bandits also set one motorcycle ablaze and took two away.

In another invasion, bandits reportedly killed twelve farmers and injured nine others in Magami and Mayaba communities in Gusau local government area of the State.

It was gathered that the armed bandits launched the attack when the farmers were in their respective farmlands trying to clear their lands in preparation for this year’s farming activities.

The bandits also carted away livestock and other valuables.

It was also said that the twelve persons killed were buried according to Islamic rites while those injured are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command SP Shehu Mohammed told Channels Tv that troops have been deployed to the affected communities and efforts is ongoing to trace the perpetrators and ensure they face the full wrath of the law