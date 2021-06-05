Police arrest Pastor over killing of church member in Delta

Police arrest Pastor over killing of church member in Delta

Saturday, June 5, 2021 3:34 pm


File: arrested suspect:

File: arrested suspect:

Richard Elesho

A Pastor of a new generation church in Agbor, Ika North Local Government Area, LGA of Delta State, has been clamped behind bars where he must be telling the police all that he knows about the horrible murder of a female member of his church, simply identified as Miracle.

Delta State Police Command, through its acting Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bridget on Friday, confirmed having the clergyman and one other in lawful custody over the suspected ritual killing.

Daily Sun reports that the deceased was said to have been killed in suspicious circumstances with her heart ripped open and vital organs missing before her corpse was dumped close to the Central Hospital, Agbor where operatives evacuated it.

“We have arrested the pastor of the church and one other suspect who is a member of the church,” Edafe stated.

It was gathered that the pastor decided to help the girl by calling for a motorcycle that would convey her home after the evening service and after waiting endlessly without seeing her daughter, the mother, a petty trader, rushed to the pastor to inquire about the teenager.

The cleric who did not deny putting the girl on okada tried to pacify the troubled woman to be patient believing that the child was safe. It was further learnt that the motor cyclist was later arrested by the police and during interrogation; he implicated the pastor as the prime suspect.

The motorcyclist later led detectives to the spot where the girl’s mutilated body was dumped at the back of state school of nursing by the Central Hospital.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Buhari: APC backs his ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria 15 mins ago

    Twitter Ban: APC backs Buhari, challenges Nigerians
    Abubakar Malami: orders arrest of violators of Nigeria's government ban on twitter 59 mins ago

    Twitter Ban: Malami orders prosecution of offenders
    Tompolo: withdraws ultimatum for Federal Government to constitute the Board of NDDC 1 hour ago

    BREAKING! Tompolo ‘reluctantly’ withdraws 7-day ultimatum to FG on NDDC
    Bandits kill 88 persons in Kebbi State 1 hour ago

    How bandits killed 88 persons in Kebbi communities – Police
    1 hour ago

    Scrapping NYSC not in the best interest of Nigeria – Edo Coordinator
    Twitter : Nigerian government asks telecommunications operators to suspends access to the platform 2 hours ago

    Yiaga Africa expresses dismay over FG’s ban on Twitter
    2 hours ago

    Nigerians now like strangers to each other – Mailafia
    Silhouette of gunmen, kidnappers and bandits. Gunmen kill one, abduct four in Kaduna church 2 hours ago

    Bandits kill 20 farmers, rustle cattle in Zamfara