Nigerians now like strangers to each other – Mailafia

Richard Elesho

A former Deputy Governor of the nation’s apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Obadiah Mailafia has likened the current State of Nigeria to the early signs of a failed marriage, noting that the country has already disintegrated in the spirit world.

The retired technocrat who contested the last Presidential Election in 2019, under the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC reiterated his belief in an indivisible Nigeria.

He however noted the country has been showing signs of a failed State since more than five years ago.

Mallafia reportedly bore his mind to journalists on Friday at an interview session.

When asked of his view on the secessionists’ calls in the country, Mailafia said, “Do you want a honest answer or do you want a political answer? The honest answer is that the country is already broken up spiritually.

“Talk to any Nigerian. Do Nigerians feel that they are part of the same country right now? We have become strangers to each other.

“It is just like marriages. People start fighting each other and the other one doesn’t see anything good in the other. The divorce only comes much later but, in the spirit, you would have divorced a long time ago before the ramshackle marriage ends up in the court where they sign papers for divorce,” he said.