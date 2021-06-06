11 die in Niger auto crash – CP

The Police Command in Niger says 11 persons died in an auto crash that occurred in Wuya village of Lemu Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner of Police Adamu Usman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that other persons sustained injuries when the accident occurred on Friday.

Usman said that the accident occurred in the afternoon when the tyre of an articulated vehicle marked KGK 66 EZP punctured.

He said that the vehicle carried 23 motorcycles, leaving Katsina State for Lagos.

He also said that the police had yet to ascertain number of passengers in the vehicle.

“Eleven persons died on the spot while several others who sustained various degree of injuries were evacuated to Federal Medical Centre, Bida, for treatment.

“We have begun investigation and we warn drivers to desist from carrying people with articulated vehicles.