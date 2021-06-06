Buhari: Why TB Joshua will be missed

Sunday, June 6, 2021 8:04 pm


Prophet TB Joshua: dies at 57

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Pastor Temitope Balogun, popularly known as TB Joshua of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) will be missed by his followers all over the world not only for his spiritual contributions, but for touching many lives through philanthropic gestures.

The President said this while commiserating with the with the family and members of SCOAN on the passing of their father and founder on Sunday.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

The president urged Joshua’s followers to take solace in the knowledge that life is not measured and defined by chronological longevity but by enduring legacies and lives touched positively.

He also condoled with the government and people of Ondo and prayed that God Almighty would accept the soul of the departed pastor. (NAN)

