CMOs, Head of Corporate Communications Select Most Popular Brands in Nigeria 2021.

The 2021 annual Top brand evaluation in Nigeria, which has now become like a report card from which major top corporate brands in the country have a feel of their brand positioning from the consumer’ points of view is taking a new dimension this time.

A key component of this annual evaluation is the Top of the Mind survey. This is a test of consumer’s cognitive ability of major brands in Nigeria, which from observations are influenced by relationship and affinity.

According to TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA® the firm that evaluates and rate top corporate brands in Nigeria, the Most popular brand selection for the year, which is done with the TOM survey will now be conducted among Chief Marketing Officer’s and Head of Corporate Communications (Affair) of top corporate brands in the country.

To this end, Chief Communication Officers/ Head of Corporate Communication and Chief Marketing Officers are required to mention 10 corporate brands they could easily recall, aside from their own brands.

The outcome will determine the Most Popular Brands in the country for the year. The TOM is also the first component of the 7 variables in Brand Strength Measure (BSM Index), the model they use to evaluate the 50 Most Valuable Brands in the country for the year, TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA®.

Taiwo Oluboyede, CEO at TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA® “while explaining this in a virtual chat with journalists said, brand evaluation, that is, measuring the value or perception of corporate brands has become a vital component of every living brand. It is now a necessity to know how your brand is doing and how it’s standing in the market place. As we all know, branding has gone beyond just one of marketing activities, it has become a vital stakeholder’s metrics for measuring success”.

While some are coiling as a result of the many uncertainties of the moment, compounded by the ‘hydra-header’ Corona virus, tactical minded brands understand the need for enhanced proposition and increase engagements particularly at times like this. Such courage in tough time always payoff, not only in branding, but in other aspect of a corporate system.

He went further that “the idea of CMOs and Head of corporate communications selecting the Most Popular Brands is to have the opinion of multitude of people in a few. These men and women have been in the market real-time for long time. They can tell you, based on first hand understanding and experience what the market is saying. They directly relate with and communicate their brand’s propositions to the consumers. Aside from their brands, they also could tell you which brand is really hitting it the right way or not. With the benefits of hindsight, they could predict a brand’s likely outcome in a long run”.

Their advice or opinion influence the market in many ways, because its formed from deep knowledge. That is why we are soliciting for their opinion, based on years of experience for the 2021 TOM survey, whose outcome is will be the Most Popular Brand in Nigeria for the year.

To avoid prejudice, he said “however, for the purpose of fairness and to avoid prejudice, they CANNOT choose their own brand. They have to mention other brands, other than theirs”.

It is important also to emphasize that this is a confidential survey. As such, respondent’s identity are not attached or disclosed in anyway and the outcome is for the sole purpose of this annual brand evaluation.

Outcome will be made public at the 2021 unveiling of the 50 top brands in the country, later in the year.

Please click the link https://tinyurl.com/nnafywxc to send your TOM response. Toped