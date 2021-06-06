Gov. Umahi appoints new aide

By Uchenna Ugwu

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, has appointed Mr Collins Agbo as his Special Assistant on Local Government and Rural Development.

The appointment is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, Mr Kenneth Ugbala, on Saturday in Abakaliki.

The governor said that the appointment is with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had recently dissolved the state Executive Council.