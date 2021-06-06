Igangan killings: Amotekun to begin joint operations across S/West

Sunday, June 6, 2021 11:27 pm


By Ayodeji Alabi

The South-West Governors’ Forum has directed all commanders of South-West Security Network, coded “Amotekun”, to immediately begin joint operations to stem the spate of insecurity in the region.

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who is also the Chairman of the forum, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Akure.

Akeredolu, who described the attack at Igangan, as “a cowardly onslaught”, urged security agencies “to get to the root of this latest act of provocation”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected gunmen had on Saturday, attacked Igangan Community, in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State,  leaving no fewer than 10 people dead.

The forum chairman also called on all well-meaning Nigerians to condemn, in the strongest possible terms, saying, “this latest assault is on decency and communal harmony”.

According to him, we must reiterate the fact that certain elements are bent on causing friction among the people of this country with the sole aim of achieving a pernicious end.

“We have just received, with rude shock, premeditated attacks on our people at Igangan in Ibarapa area of Oyo State, in the early hours of today (Sunday).

“This cowardly onslaught on a peaceful community has occasioned loss of lives and property on a large scale.

“It is horrendous, callous, and highly provocative. They will stop at nothing until their set goal is realised.

“It is, therefore, incumbent on all lovers of peace and freedom to rise against this current regression into savagery.

“We, on our parts, are resolved to defend our people, their property, and all legitimate means of livelihood against both internal and external aggression.

“On this, there will be no compromise. We cannot afford to fail,” he said.

Akeredolu, however, called on people in the South-West region to remain vigilant, report any suspicious movement in their communities.

He also urged them to be united in the task of defending their lives and property.

