Igbinedion Varsity VC, Ezemonye, others, bag Environment Icon Award

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO), Edo state, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, has bagged the Environment Icon Award, for his role and commitment towards promoting sustainable Environmental development.

The award was presented to him on Saturday, in Benin, Edo state capital, at an event organised by Frontline Energy and Environmental Consultancy Services (FEECS).

This year’s World Environmental Day celebration has as its theme, “Ecosystem Restoration.

The VC who was represented at the event by the Dean of Pharmacy, IUO, Prof.Ighodaro Igbe, expressed optimism for a sustainable environment for all, adding that effort is in top gear to enhance and improve environmental restoration.

According to him, “This years World Environment Day, is a campaign for restoration of mother earth in all entirety. Ecosystems restoration amidst COVID-19 Pandemic requires innovative regimes for both health and environmental safety.”

He lauded Frontline Energy and Environmental Consultancy Services (FEECS), for putting the event together, in commemoration of the 2021 World Environment Day celebration.

Ezemonye who is the Chairman, Centre for Global Eco-Innovation (CGE), Nigeria, is a renowned Professor of Ecotoxicology and Environmental Forensics, with over 30 years experience in research and teaching, is a Visiting Professor to Lancaster University, United Kingdom.

Other awardees at the event included the Executive Director, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, Dr. Godwin Uyi Ojo, Executive Director, African Network for Environmental and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), Rev. David Ugolor, the immediate past Vice Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Prof. Ignatius Onimawo.

Also given award for their contributions are: Prof. Babatunde Rabiu, Director/CEO, Centre for Atmospheric Research, National Space Research and Development Agency, and the MD/CEO of Benin Owena River Basin Development Authority (BORBDA), Engr. Saliu Ahmed.