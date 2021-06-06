Police confirm 11 deaths in Igangan Community attack

Police confirm 11 deaths in Igangan Community attack

Sunday, June 6, 2021 11:09 pm


Iganagan destruction

By Suleiman Shehu

The Police Command in Oyo State has confirmed the death of 11 people in Saturday’s night attack in Igangan Community, a town in Ibarapa North Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected gunmen had invaded the town on Saturday around 11:10 p.m on motorcycles, and allegedly opened fire on innocents citizens and burnt some property.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that a total  of 11 people, including some of the assailants were confirmed dead in the incident.

The PPRO said that a number of vehicles and buildings, including the Palace of the Asigangan of Igangan Town and a filling station were razed.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, had on Sunday paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to the town to critically assess the level and cause of damage.

“Intelligence and Tactical apparatuses, consisting of Police Mobile Force personnel, Patrol units and other tactical teams in concert with Local Hunters and Vigilance Group from the community were deployed to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the area,” he said.

Osifeso added that the commissioner expressed the command’s condolences to the families of the deceased, promising that justice would prevail.

He then, appealed to Igangan community to trust the system, and shun self help in obtaining justice.

The commissioner urged them to partner with the police by way of prompt sharing of intelligence reports relevant to the ongoing investigations. (NAN)

