Synagogue Church confirms death of TB Joshua (full statement)

Sunday, June 6, 2021 7:07 am
The Synagogue Church of All Nations and Emmanuel TV has confirmed that death of its founder, Prophet TB Joshua.
The Church in a statement issued on its website said TB Joshua died on Saturday 5th June, 2021.
He had earlier spoken at a prayer meeting earlier in the day.
However, the Church did not indicate the circumstances that led to the death of the popular Prophet.
Read the Church’s full statement below.
PROPHET TB JOSHUA – JUNE 12th 1963 to JUNE 5th 2021
“Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets.” – Amos 3:7
On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”
God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.
As Prophet TB Joshua says, “The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it”.
Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.
The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family.
Here are Prophet TB Joshua’s last words: “Watch and pray.”
One life for Christ is all we have; one life for Christ is so dear.
RIP. You brought relief to so many souls.
So disheartening. May his soul rest in peace with the Lord Jesus Christ
I was never a fan of his preaching but one thing I or anyone couldn’t take away from him was his alms giving disposition. He gave at will and no I think no other pastor gives like him Nigeria.
May God forgive his sins and grant him eternal life.
RIP Man of God.
Heaven have gained another angel. Rest in peace man of GOD..We lived you but GOD has Loved you more..Glory to HIM
Its so sad he was a gud man of God may his soul rest in peace
This is really heartbreaking and a great loss to the Christian community. May his gentle soul find eternal repose.
He was a great man of God… So sad to hear the news of his departure… May his soul rest in peace. Amen