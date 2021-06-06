TB Joshua: Tears, agony as worshipers, residents weep in disbelief at SCOAN

Sunday, June 6, 2021 4:31 pm


By Uchenna Eletuo

Worshippers at The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) were on Sunday thrown into deep mourning over the  sudden death of  Founder of the church, Prophet Temitope Babatunde  Joshua.

Joshua, popularly known as Prophet  T.B Joshua, died on Saturday at the  age of 57, as announced on the church’s  website .

NAN correspondent who visited the Synagogue at the Ikotun area of Lagos State where the church is located, reports that residents  and members expressed shock  over the sudden demise of the prophet.

Some of the worshippers had come to church enthusiastically looking forward to the prophet’s ministrations and counselling, only to hear the untimely sad news.

It was an atmosphere of despair and uncertainty as the members who had come for service and counseling unaware of the death, were seen in tears at the gate of the church.

Most of  the members and residents  felt their hope of miracles were shattered and openly cried to God to wake and bring back to life the popular televangelist whom they  called “Daddy”.

Mr Celestine Okwuosa, a Faithful,  said that  the pastor preached on death at the mountain on Saturday and  made comments on his passing, and afterwards passed on.

Okwuosa, said that he believed  the pastor had the premonition of his demise before the time.

According to him,  the world will miss him dearly and  church members will miss him for his great deeds.

“Going to three years now,  there has not been church service in the  church auditorium.

“But the pastor only books people online and take them to the mountain for prayers and other programmes due to the lockdown,” he said.

Mrs Bola Adeniran, a resident of the area, who had yet to come to terms with the reality of the situation, said that the pastor could not have died but was resting.

Adeniran who listed so many things that the pastor had done for the benefit of the people.

She said the electricity transformer that served the area was given to the community by the late T.B Joshua.

“There were sets of less privileged  persons that he gave  money every week to sustain their wellbeing.

“We, all the people of the area , are  in disbelief over the news and we are praying for God to revive him to continue his good works,” she said.

NAN reports that the entrance gate to the church, though barricaded by security operatives, accommodated thousands of sympathisers who occupied every available space to mourn the pastor.

