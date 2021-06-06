TB Joshua: We’ve lost a philanthropist, a prophet, a humble man – Residents

By Oluwakemi Oladipo and Olayinka Olawale

Some Nigerians on Sunday described the late Prophet Temitope Joshua as a great philanthropist, humble and devoted minister of God, who came, saw and conquered during his lifetime.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Lagos that the death of the clergyman and also the founder and leader of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCoAN), which is a Christian Megachurch, as a hard pill to swallow.

They said that Joshua would be greatly missed by his followers and and those seeking miracles to their challenges from all over the world.

Mrs Yemisi Bankole, a teacher, said the late prophet did an extraordinary work on earth and was a true man of God, who served God with great humility.

Bankole said she believed it was Joshua’s time to rest and be with his creator.

“Thank you for the service you rendered to us worldwide. Indeed, God’s timing is unpredictable.

“This is a hard pill to swallow. It is hard to believe this news about your death. Anyway, the will of the Lord must be respected,” she said.

Also, Mrs Elizabeth Collins, described the deceased as a holy servant of God, who came, saw and conquered.

“This servant of God knew his father and truly love him eternally.

“I am sad and glad at the same time. Sad because we lost a true prophet and glad because I believed heaven has gain an angel,” she said.

Another resident, Mr Obinna Ikechukwu, a banker, told NAN that the news about the death of the prophet was very hard to believe.

“Shock is an understatement. I had the wish to see you live, I have grown spiritually listening to Emmanuel TV.

“Thank God for your life and may God be with your family,” he said.

Mrs Caroline Neon, a businesswoman, said that the late clergyman was such a great philanthropist that touched so many lives.

Neon said that so many people that lived around Ikotun axis could testify to his generousity and how they benefitted from him while alive.

Mr Anthony Ebele said that Joshua was a blessing to so many lives positively because he was giving scholarships to pupils from primary to tertiary levels.

Ebele said he really impacted and supported communities around his church.

“I don’t know how his beneficiaries will cope, his death will be a challenge to those impacted by him.

“My deep condolences to his family and church members,” Ebele said.

Mr Kazeem Akinwale, a commercial bus driver, said that he did not believe the news that T.B. Joshua had died.

Akinwale said: ” I thought God used to speak to him and perform miracles, how come he did not see it coming.

“This is very difficult to believe. T.B. Joshua dead? How will this prophet die when the world needs him most.

“Anyway, may his soul rest in peace.”

Miss Tope Aina said that with the sudden death of the prophet, it means God his calling home his generals one by one.

Aina said that the coming of Jesus Christ was closer than people could imagine, adding that the earth is mourning and heaven will be rejoicing.

“Unlike many others, T.B. Joshua was one of the pastors that reached out to the poor regularly.

“It is really sad to read and hear about his death this morning,” she said.

Mrs Titilayo Mustapha, a business woman, also described the sudden demise of Joshua as a great loss to the Christian body.

Mustapha said that a lot of people seeking miracles would be greatly affected by his death.

“This is a very sad day for the Christian community. Pastor T.B. Joshua was a very powerful and respected man of God, who touched many lives through his ministry.

“I don’t know him personally but my friends told me how wonderful and supportive he was to many of his followers.

“His church is like a city on its own, always open to all. Many people find refuge in his ministry.

“I am very sad. How will his followers and those seeking miracles to their challenges will cope without him now? What will all the people that depend on him for help do? This is a huge loss to the country,” she said.

NAN reports that Prophet Temitope Joshua, who was born on June 12, 1963, in Ondo State, was regarded as the most popular Nigerian Charismatic Pastor, philanthropist and televangelist.