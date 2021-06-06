TB Joshua’s death shocking – Egbe-Idimu LCDA chairman

By Kazeem Akande

Mr Kunle Olowoopejo, the Executive Chairman, Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos, has commiserated with Balogun family and members of The Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) on the death of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Preacher Temitope Joshua, fondly known as Prophet TB Joshua, reportedly passed away in Lagos on Saturday evening after a programme at his church.

Olowoopejo said the report of the demise of the prophet came as a shock on Sunday morning.

“The demise of our Man of God, a rare benevolent spiritual leader, an astute cheerful giver and a veteran prophet of God, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua came as a big shock.

“It is with heavy heart and deep sorrow that I commiserate with the Balogun’s family and the the entire members of The Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN).

“Your death came as a big shock to us because we don’t pray to lose you even in decades to come,” he said

The chairman described TB Joshua as a complete definition of what humanity should be, adding that “he was generous and no matter your colour, ethnic, tribe, language or religion you may belong to, his hands of fellowship has no bound and that’s why both young and old keep echoing “Alaanu Mekunnu lo.”

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Egbe Idimu LCDA, our prayer is that the Lord Almighty should grant you an eternal rest, avail us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and make paradise your final destinations.”

TB Joshua was born on June 12, 1963 and became the leader and founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the 1990s.

He ran the Emmanuel TV television station in Lagos.