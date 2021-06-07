About 170 security operatives killed in Southeast attacks – Army Commander

Monday, June 7, 2021 10:02 am


Owerri prison: attacked by IPOB

By Richard Elesho

Not less than 170 members of Nigerian security agencies have been killed in the Southeast since the beginning of  crisis in the zone.

This was made known at a Press briefing by Brigadier General Raymond Osoha, the Commander of 34, Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze and the Imo State Commissioner of Police.

The Commander disclosed that out of the figure, 78 were policemen while the Nigerian Army lost 34 officers.

According to him, five naval officers lost their lives, seven Air Force personnel were killed, while NSCDC and Local Community Policing Network lost 15 and 31 members respectively.

He said that the current insecurity problem the nation is facing require societal approach and should not to be left in the hands of the security officials alone.

The Brigade Commander said that soldiers in the course of protecting the people and the society stayed under the sun and rain.

It would be recalled that gunmen have been on the rampage in the Southeast killing security operatives and randomly setting their offices on fire. Security operatives have fingered a group, the Indigenous People’s of Biafra, IPOB in the attacks.

