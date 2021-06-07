Bizarre: Ebonyi woman clubs neighbour’s 2-yr-old son dead with machete

By Richard Elesho

In the midst of quelling rising insecurity posed by secessionists in the Southeast zone of the country, the Ebonyi State Police Command has taken into custody a mother of four, Nnenna Sunday who, in what seemed an obvious fit of insanity, brazenly murdered her neighbour’s two-year-old son with a machete.

The bizarre spectacle, a pure case of transferred aggression occurred on Friday at No1, Unity FM Road, in Abakaliki, the State capital.

It was gathered that on that day, the suspect’s neighbour and mother of the slain child, Favour Akata, had just finished washing her clothes when her son was attacked.

Favor while narrating her ordeal said there was no problem between her and the suspect. She however recalled that she had politely reminded the woman’s child that it was their turn to sweep the compound that morning. Little did she realised the reminder will result in her son’s death.

“When I was done with the washing and stood up to spread them, I saw the woman with machete standing very close to my door step. She said if I say I’m a woman, I should come and continue washing the clothes. My son was just at the door step, I then rushed to go and carry my baby, but she got him before me. That was how she used the machete on my baby’s head, and she cut it almost into two places.

“The woman sometimes behaves insane, our landlord had given them quit notice but the husband refused to leave. There was a time she wounded the husband with machete and we told him to take her to the village and remove the knife from their house, but he wouldn’t listen.

“She has four children, but she didn’t start by killing them, it’s me that has only two that she came and killed one,” she lamented.

The Police confirmed the incident. Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO of the command, DSP Loveth Odah, said the woman has been arrested and would be charged to court for murder. She assured that the course of justice will be served in the matter.