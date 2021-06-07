Facts on Evelyn, TB Joshua’s wife, who speaks on husband’s death

Evelyn, popularly called Mama Evelyn, wife of Prophet T.B. Joshua, has spoken on the death of her husband, who established the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

In fact, she took what happened with philosophical resignation to the will of God.

In her words: “Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen it’s always heartbreaking. Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well being.

“That’s why it’s important to stay rooted to the Almighty. Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times. Seek refuge in Him,” Mama Evelyn tweeted.”

When her husband was alive, she stayed behind the scene to help his ministry. In other words, many Nigerians did not know much about the woman.

She was born on 17 December 1968 to Mr. and Mrs. Akabude in Okpala Okpuno in Oshimili north local government area of Delta State.

She attended Emecheta primary school in Ezi town in Delta before moving to Lagos in 1977 and completed her early school in Orile primary school, Oshodi.

It was after completing her secondary school in Oshodi area and started working at Nigerian Distillers in Ota, Ogun State that she met Joshua. That time, she was a member of Assemblies of God Church.

According to a report by nigerianfinder.com, Joshua “proposed to her within 45 minutes of their meeting.”

The union produced three girls. Sarah studied Law at London School of Economics and Promise, International Relations in the same institution. When he was alive, Joshua, a proud father, showed the examination results of the two to TheNEWS during an interview session. Not much is known about the third lady.