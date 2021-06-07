‘I will not keep quiet’ – Fr. Mbaka reacts to alleged invitation by DSS

Richard Elesho

Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, AMEN, Rev. Fr. Ejile Mbaka has reacted to his alleged invitation by the Department of State Security, DSS to appear in its Abuja office, vowing not keep quiet.

The purpose of the invitation is not known yet. But, not a few persons think it may not be unconnected with his recent face off with the Presidency, over his criticisms and call on President Muhammodu Buhari to either resign or be removed, claiming God had rejected him from leadership.

It was gathered that some operatives of the secret police went to the AMEN Camp ground, but did not meet the Priest there.

Mbaka made this known in a video obtained by SaharaReporters.

He said, “I got a call that the DSS people from Abuja came here (Enugu) with a letter of invitation to Abuja. Over what? What I cannot understand is that the mother church in Nigeria should be “cowed down” to Lilliputian.

“The church is a lion and lamb. The Bible says if the foundation is destroyed, what can the righteous do. Every priest is a prophet and a King. We must protect the sheep. In this time, when killings are every day story, when there is hunger everywhere, people do not have hope again. The only hope I have is God. Anybody who will stop people from worshipping here will regret it.

“I am the servant here. They don’t understand history. I spoke against Abacha. I went to Minna to tell Babangida what was wrong in his time. I spoke to Obasanjo face to face. I perform under the anointing of the Holy Spirit. I ministered to the late President Yaradua. I am being used by a higher being called the Holy Spirit.

“If they are attacking me here and there, no wahala (no problem). The Bible says if God is for us, who can be against us? Only God can be God. I heard the security people did not accept the letter. They asked them to come on Monday to give me the letter. If they know the anointing here is too hot for them, let them change. I will not keep quiet.”