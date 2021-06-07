Nigerian government: We’ll lift Twitter suspension if…

The suspension that the Federal Government of Nigeria placed on the social medium, Twitter, has been generating acrimonious debates everywhere. However, the government has given the condition for it to lift the suspension.

Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs, revealed today, Monday, 8 June 2021, that Twitter must be used ‘responsibly’. That was when he held a meeting with envoys from UK, US and other countries.

In his words: “The condition would be responsible use of the social media and that really has to be it.”

“We are not saying that Twitter is threatening the country or any such thing.

“Why we have taken this measure is to stop them to be used as platforms for destabilisation and facilitation of criminality or encouragement of criminalities”.