Verbatim: How TB Joshua Died- Wife, Evelyn

Evelyn, wife of Prophet T.B. Joshua., founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, has, according to The Nation, revealed how her husband died.

In her words: “He ended the race prayerfully. He spent about three hours in prayers before the last service on the mountain and was looking very healthy.

“He never showed any sign of illness or worry…

“Afterward, he came up to shower. Few Minutes later, he stepped out for ministrations. While ministering, he spoke about a time to come and time to leave.

“His statements were spiritual and suddenly, he left the stage and went to his inner chambers.

I waited a few minutes and thereafter I decided to check on him. I met him sitting on the chair like someone reflecting but unconscious.

His disciples came and tried to revive him to no avail. Of a truth, he went home to be with the Lord and left us with a message: WATCH AND PRAY.”