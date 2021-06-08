Gunmen kill more than 30 people in Benue

Richard Elesho

A university graduate was among not less than 32 people massacred while many others were either wounded or kidnapped on Sunday evening, when suspected criminal Fulani Herdsmen invaded communities in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack was unanticipated. It was gathered that the gunmen invaded Odugbeho, being the market day in the community and embarked on an orgy of indiscriminate gunshots in the market at about 5:30 in the evening. About 30 people including mourners, were killed in the village.

The gunmen leisurely made their escape into the forest, the way they came. They also wreaked havoc in Logo LGA, where they killed and kidnapped people at random.

When the gunmen got to Adoor Aggwei village, two people were killed. The two whose names were given as Suleyol Emberga and Iorliam Door were farmers, while an Igbo man, Emmanuel Chukwuma was whisked. As at press time, it was not clear if his Abductors had established contact.

A resident of Odugbeho told journalists that they suspected that the attackers came in guerrilla style, from Nasarawa State

The development have displaced hordes of people including women, children and the elderly. The displaced persons are taking refuge at the Ogbaulu community in Agatu Local Government Area.

Gunmen attacks have become very rampant in the State in the last few years. The Governor of the State, Samuel Ortom recently escaped Herdsmen attack when he went on inspection visit to his farm.