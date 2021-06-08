NiMet predicts normal to above normal rainfall from June to August

NiMet predicts normal to above normal rainfall from June to August

Weather (NiMet)

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted normal to above normal rainfall from June to August across the nation.

The NiMet Director- General, Prof. Mansur Matazu, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja while addressing journalists.

According to him, for the June-July-August (JJA) season, there are strong chances of normal to above normal rainfall over Nigeria.

“Above-normal rainfall condition is expected over the northern cities such as Bauchi, Dutse, Gombe, Gusau, Zaria, Kano, Lafia, Maiduguri, Nguru, Sokoto and Yelwa.

“For the South, Abeokuta, Eket, Ibadan, Ijebu-Ode, Iseyin, Oshogbo and Shaki may likely have above normal rainfall condition. Ikom and Ogoja may likely experience below normal rainfall conditions,” he said.

The NiMet boss further predicted strong chances of normal to above normal rainfall in Nigeria during the July-August-September (JAS) season.

He said the agency envisaged normal rainfall conditions over most parts of the North and coastal states, while the rest of the country would be in normal conditions.

“For dry spell forecast for June 2021, Yobe, northern part of Zamfara are likely to observe severe condition. Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno and part of northern part of Niger are likely to observe moderate condition.

“Oyo, Kwara, Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Ekiti and southern part of Adamawa are likely to observe mild dry spell,” the director-general said.

According to him, Oyo, Kwara and Adamawa will likely observe severe dry spell in July.

He said NiMet forecast moderate dry spell over Niger, Southern part of FCT, Eastern part of Gombe and Kano, Yobe, Northern part of Niger and FCT.

He also said the agency anticipated mild dry spell over Yobe, Jigawa, Katsina, Benue, Kogi, Edo and Ondo States. (NAN)

