Obama: My daughters partook in BLM protests, have right moral values

Former U.S. President Barack Obama told CNN that his daughters took part in last year’s nationwide Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests, saying he does not worry about their moral compass.

The BLM protests were triggered by the murder of African American man George Floyd.

Obama said in an interview aired on Monday that he “always worried about their physical safety, that is just the nature of fatherhood.

“But in terms of them having a good sense of what is right and wrong, and their part and role to play, and making the country better, I do not worry about that,” he said.The former leader noted that, unlike his generation, his daughters’ generation was not ready to put up with challenges and tolerate the way things are, adding “their attitude is: why? Let us change it.” “They are also starting to be very strategic about how to engage the system and change it.

“They are not just interested in making noise, they are interested in what works,” the former U,S. president said.Commenting on his legacy, the ex-president said that the kids who were raised during the eight years of his presidency were “a great source” of his optimism. “There are a bunch of basic assumptions they make about what the country can and should be that I think are still sticking.