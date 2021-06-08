Recruitment Update: Kaduna hires over 10,000 staff in last one year

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 5:24 pm


 

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Several agencies of the Kaduna State Government have since 2020 conducted various recruitment exercises for 10,000 staff. These include officers in the health, education and regulatory sectors. In March 2020, government had suspended the conclusion of the recruitment exercise launched in August 2019 to enable it to properly assess the fiscal impact of Covid-19.
Despite the uncertainty caused by Covid-19, the government has permitted its agencies offering the most essential services to refresh their teams with new staff, hence the preponderance of education and health on the current recruitment list. Given its commitment to provide 12 years of free basic education from Primary 1 to SS3, the KDSG is consistently recruiting teachers for its primary and secondary schools.
The Teachers’ Service Board has concluded interviews and other processes to hire 7,600 secondary school teachers.
Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital employed 283 new doctors, nurses and other essential staff in November 2020. This has allowed the teaching hospital to grow its roster of doctors to 191, from only 32 in 2015. With the 215 doctors in the State Ministry of Health, Kaduna State now has 406 doctors working in its public service.
The Ministry of Health has also recruited 1,064 persons, including 196 technical staff and 871 non-technical staff while 1,225 new staff have been injected into the Primary Health Care system.
At the tertiary level, the Kaduna State University (KASU) has also employed 159 academic staff since 2020. The College of Education, Gidan-Waya, has submitted a report on their recent recruitment process and is awaiting approval for the resumption of 388 new staff, including lecturers and other categories of personnel.
In the regulatory sector, the Kaduna State Water Services Regulatory Commission has hired 14 more staff.
As the Kaduna State Government proceeds with its policy of rightsizing the public service, it will continue to hire skilled and essential personnel. At its conclusion, the rightsizing exercise will establish any critical gaps that remain in the core civil service and the parastatals for skilled personnel. These could be filled by candidates that partook in the suspended recruitment exercise for the core civil service or any agency-specific recruitments as appropriate.

 

